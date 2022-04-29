IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series 2022 – Round 2 Team News

Saturday April 23rd 2022

IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Series 2022 – Round 1

MUNSTER JUNIOR MEN 17 CONNACHT JUNIOR MEN 19, Killarney RFC

Scorers: Connacht Junior Men: Tries: Aidan Leech, Mark Purcell, Marty Connelly; Con: Shane Purcell 2

Munster Junior Men: Tries: Keenan Stephenson, Kevin Kinnane; Con: Tadgh Bennett 2; Pen: Shane Airey

HT: Munster Junior Men 14 Connacht Junior Men 7

ULSTER JUNIOR MEN 21 LEINSTER JUNIOR MEN 10, Carrickfergus RFC

Scorers: Ulster Junior Men: Scott Martin 2, Paul Armstrong; Con: Michael Lawton 3

Leinster Junior Men: Try: Tom Tracey; Con: Craig Millar; Pen: Craig Millar.

HT: Ulster Junior Men 14 Leinster Junior Men 10

Saturday April 30th – Round 2

Connacht v Leinster, Buccaneers RFC, 2:30pm

Munster v Ulster, Tralee RFC, 2:30pm

Saturday May 7th – Round 3

Leinster v Munster, New Ross RFC, 2:30pm

Ulster v Connacht, Lurgan RFC, 2:30pm

The teams have been named for Saturday’s IRFU Junior Interprovincial Men’s Series game between Munster and Ulster in Tralee (2:30pm)

Munster were narrowly defeated 19-17 by Connacht in Killarney last week with Ulster defeating Leinster 21-10 in their opener at Carrickfergus.

Munster have made three changes to the starting XV against Connacht with brothers Jimmy and Owen Glynn joining their brother Sean in the starting line-up.

This is a historic day for the Mallow club to see three brothers line out for Munster.

The other change is at hooker with Kilfeacle’s Ricky Whitney getting the nod ahead of Clonakilty’s Cathal O’Regan.

The final list of replacements will be confirmed on matchday.

Ulster Juniors Head Coach Graeme Eastwood has announced his 23-man squad for the trip to Tralee. Scott Martin scored twice last week with Paul Armstrong also touching down and Michael Lawton kicking all three conversions. A number of players from Ballyclare’s Provincial Towns Cup winning side come into this weekend’s squad.