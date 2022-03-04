United Rugby Championship And Premiership Rugby Support Red Cross Ukraine Appeal

In a show of unity and solidarity, the United Rugby Championship and Premiership Rugby will share their platforms with the Red Cross at their games to support their Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

At United Rugby Championship and Gallagher Premiership games this weekend big screens will signpost the Red Cross campaign ahead of kick-offs, encouraging fans to support the Ukraine Crisis Appeal to help those affected by the invasion of Ukraine.

The Ukraine Crisis Appeal will support people in areas currently affected and those potentially affected in the future by the crisis.

The URC and Premiership Rugby are proud to stand together and encourage our rugby family to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people by donating to the Red Cross appeal across all of its territories.

In Ireland, donations can be made to the Red Cross appeal here.

To donate via the British Red Cross, click here.