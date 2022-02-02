Munster Sign Former All Black Fekitoa

Munster Rugby have confirmed that Malakai Fekitoa will join the province from English Premiership club Wasps ahead of the 2022/23 season.

A Rugby World Cup winner with the All Blacks in 2015, the 29-year-old can play in either centre position and has signed a two-year contract with Munster.

Prior to joining Wasps in 2019, he spent two years at Toulon and was part of the side defeated by Munster in the memorable 2018 Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park.

Born and raised in Ha’apai, Tonga, Fekitoa moved to Auckland as a teenager after earning a scholarship at Wesley College thanks to his performances for the Tonga Sevens age-grade teams.

He made his All Blacks debut against England as a 22-year-old in 2014, helping the Highlanders to their first ever Super Rugby title the following year.

Fekitoa featured in New Zealand’s successful 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign and scored eight tries in 24 appearances for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017.

He left the Highlanders for Toulon in 2017 and spent two seasons in France before joining Wasps.

He made an impressive return to action in Wasps’ win over Saracens last Sunday, having missed both Champions Cup games against Munster due to a shoulder injury.

On the international front, he now represents his native Tonga. Following the devastating tsunami that hit the country last month, Fekitoa is raising funds to help those affected. Click here to donate.