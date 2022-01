Watch Live: Malaga 7s, Day 3

The HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series continues in Spain this weekend, as Malaga plays host to Round 3 of the 2022 campaign.

Both Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens suffered Cup quarter-final defeats on Saturday but will be pushing for fifth place finishes on the final day.

You can watch all the action below.

Ireland Sevens Schedule, HSBC Spain Sevens, Malaga:

Friday 21st January:

Ireland Women 21-5 Spain

Ireland Men 33-14 Japan

Ireland Men 24-7 Germany

Ireland Women 12-17 Australia

Saturday 22nd January:

Ireland Women 29-12 Belgium

Ireland Men 10-5 Australia

Quarter-final: Ireland Women 5-33 France

Quarter-final: Ireland Men

Sunday 23rd January: