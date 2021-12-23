Conor Murray Signs IRFU Contract Extension To 2024

Ireland and Munster Rugby are delighted to announce that Conor Murray has signed an IRFU contract extension which will see him continue his career in Ireland up to at least the end of July 2024.

Conor made his international debut against France in August 2011 in a Rugby World Cup warm-up game and has since gone on to represent his country at three Rugby World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019). Conor has won 92 caps for Ireland winning three Six Nations championship titles to date (2014, 2015, 2018).

He has toured with the British and Irish Lions on three occasions and during the summer was made tour captain in the absence of the injured Alun Wyn Jones. He has played in eight Test matches for the Lions across the three tours (2013, 2017, 2021).

Conor made his Munster debut against Connacht in 2010 and has represented the province on 153 occasions scoring 170 points, winning a Celtic Cup title in 2011.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented,

“Conor has had some challenges in the past few seasons but has put some niggling injuries behind him to play a central role with Munster, Ireland and the Lions. He is a popular figure in every squad he is involved in and adds a huge amount of experience and value to younger players coming through.”

Conor Murray, commented,