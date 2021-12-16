Leinster ‘Disappointed’ With EPCR Decision

In a statement issued this evening, Leinster’s team management have expressed their disappointment with EPCR over the decision to award a 28-0 win in Montpellier’s favour following the cancellation of Friday’s game .

The statement confirmed: “The Leinster squad and staff have had five rounds of Antigen tests and four rounds of PCR tests in the last six days.

“A group of players and staff, who have all come through each stage of those tests, had been selected to represent the province in France tomorrow night and arrangements made accordingly.

“As a result of these test results and the measures implemented by Leinster Rugby, a letter was issued today (Thursday) to Leinster Rugby from Public Health Ireland confirming that the group could travel to France for the game.

“At all times Leinster Rugby has complied with all measures and protocols required of the province by EPCR, and by the HSE, and will continue to do so.

“While we are disappointed with the outcome of today’s decision by EPCR, our focus now is the health and well-being of all our players and staff.

“We would like to put on record, as a province, our sincere thanks to Prof. John Ryan and all the medical team supporting those players and staff.”