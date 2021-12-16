EPCR Announce Decision To Cancel Montpellier v Leinster Match

Leinster’s second game of this season’s tournament was due to take place at the GGL Stadium on Friday night (kick-off 9pm local time/8pm Irish time).

The contest in Pool A is therefore cancelled with Montpellier awarded the match on a 28-0, five match points basis, in accordance with the tournament rules.

The Match Risk Assessment Committee, made up of medical doctors from EPCR’s Medical Advisory Group as well as an independent medical specialist with experience in virology, advised EPCR of its concerns following new positive Covid-19 test results from the Leinster squad, and regrettably the decision was made to cancel the match.

EPCR would like to acknowledge the efforts by both teams to fulfil the fixture, and would also like to emphasise that awarding the match to Montpellier is a tournament management measure with the objective of ensuring that all fixtures in the 2021/22 Heineken Champions Cup are accounted for, and not a sanction.