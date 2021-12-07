#EnergiaAIL Fixtures This Week: Round 9
Friday December 10th
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 1B
Navan v Naas, Balreask Old, 8pm
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2A
Old Crescent v UL Bohemian, Takumi Park, 7:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2B
Malahide v Blackrock College, Estuary Road, 8pm
Saturday December 11th
Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division
Ballincollig v Blackrock College, Tanner Park, 5pm
Cooke v Malone, Shaw’s Bridge, 4:15pm
Galwegians v Wicklow, Crowley Park, 5pm
Old Belvedere v Railway Union, Ollie Campbell Park, 5pm
Suttonians v UL Bohemian, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 1A
Ballynahinch v Lansdowne, Ballymacarn Park, 2:30pm
Cork Constitution v Terenure College, Temple Hill, 2:30pm
Dublin University v UCC, College Park, 2:30pm
Garryowen v Clontarf, Dooradoyle, 2:30pm
UCD v Young Munster, Belfield, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 1B
Banbridge v Old Belvedere, Rifle Park, 2:30pm
City Of Armagh v Old Wesley, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm
Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park, 2:30pm.
St. Mary’s College v Malone, Templeville Road, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2A
MU Barnhall v Cashel, Parsonstown, 2:30pm
Ballymena v Rainey Old Boys, Eaton Park, 2:30pm
Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond, Musgrave Park, 2:30pm
Queen’s University v Buccaneers, Dub Lane, 2:30pm
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2B
Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, Stevenson Park, 2:30pm
Galway Corinthians v Ballina, Corinthian Park, 2:30pm
Sligo v Galwegians, Hamilton Park, 2:30pm
Wanderers v Greystones, Merrion Road, 2pm
Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2C
Bangor v Skerries, Upritchard Park, 2:30pm
Bruff v Sundays Well, Kilballyowen Park, 2:30pm
City Of Derry v Omagh Academicals, Judges Road, 2:30pm
Clonmel v Enniscorthy, Ardgaoithe, 2:30pm
Midleton v Tullamore, Towns Park, 2:30pm