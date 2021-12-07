Jump to main content

#EnergiaAIL Fixtures This Week: Round 9

News

7th December 2021 18:06

By Editor

© John Crothers

Friday December 10th

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 1B

Navan v Naas, Balreask Old, 8pm

 Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2A

Old Crescent v UL Bohemian, Takumi Park, 7:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2B

Malahide v Blackrock College, Estuary Road, 8pm

 

Saturday December 11th

Energia All-Ireland League, Women’s Division

Ballincollig v Blackrock College, Tanner Park, 5pm

Cooke v Malone, Shaw’s Bridge, 4:15pm

Galwegians v Wicklow, Crowley Park, 5pm

Old Belvedere v Railway Union, Ollie Campbell Park, 5pm

Suttonians v UL Bohemian, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds, 5pm

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 1A

Ballynahinch v Lansdowne, Ballymacarn Park, 2:30pm

Cork Constitution v Terenure College, Temple Hill, 2:30pm

Dublin University v UCC, College Park, 2:30pm

Garryowen v Clontarf, Dooradoyle, 2:30pm

UCD v Young Munster, Belfield, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 1B

Banbridge v Old Belvedere, Rifle Park, 2:30pm

City Of Armagh v Old Wesley, Palace Grounds, 2:30pm

Shannon v Highfield, Thomond Park, 2:30pm.

St. Mary’s College v Malone, Templeville Road, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2A

MU Barnhall v Cashel, Parsonstown, 2:30pm

Ballymena v Rainey Old Boys, Eaton Park, 2:30pm

Dolphin v Nenagh Ormond, Musgrave Park, 2:30pm

Queen’s University v Buccaneers, Dub Lane, 2:30pm

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2B

Dungannon v Belfast Harlequins, Stevenson Park, 2:30pm

Galway Corinthians v Ballina, Corinthian Park, 2:30pm

Sligo v Galwegians, Hamilton Park, 2:30pm

Wanderers v Greystones, Merrion Road, 2pm

Energia All-Ireland League, Men’s Division 2C

Bangor v Skerries, Upritchard Park, 2:30pm

Bruff v Sundays Well, Kilballyowen Park, 2:30pm

City Of Derry v Omagh Academicals, Judges Road, 2:30pm

Clonmel v Enniscorthy, Ardgaoithe, 2:30pm

Midleton v Tullamore, Towns Park, 2:30pm

 