Aungier And Dowling Renew Contracts At Connacht

Connacht Rugby have announced that Jack Aungier and Oisin Dowling are the latest players to renew their contracts with the province.

Tighthead prop Aungier, who recently turned 23, joined Connacht in the summer of 2020 and has been a regular member of the matchday squad, making 20 appearances in total.

Dowling, the 24-year-old lock, arrived that same summer and has made a similarly positive impression with the westerners, playing 12 times so far. The pair both played for the Ireland Under-20s.

Connacht head coach Andy Friend commented: “Both Jack and Oisin are key individuals in our long-term planning, so their re-signings are hugely important and significant for us as a team.

“Their respective games have improved since their arrival at Connacht, and they have shown that they have what it takes to play at highest level.

“I’m delighted they have agreed to stay at Connacht. Our retention and recruitment is ongoing so we hope to share further news in the weeks ahead.”