Leinster Make Six Changes For Glasgow Match

Ross Byrne and Luke McGrath come in to lead the Leinster back-line for Friday’s United Rugby Championship encounter with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium (kick-off 7.35pm).

McGrath also takes over the captaincy from a sidelined Jonathan Sexton (hip), while Dan Leavy slots back in at openside flanker to make his 75th appearance for his home province.

This is Leinster’s last game of the five-match block in the URC before the break for the November internationals.

Adam Byrne resumes on the right wing, linking up with Hugo Keenan and James Lowe in the back-three, and Ciaran Frawley, who was called up to the Ireland squad yesterday, continues in the centre alongside Garry Ringrose.

Cian Healy and Ryan Baird rejoin the tight five, the former taking his Leinster caps haul to 236. Only Gordon D’Arcy (257) and Devin Toner (268) have played more games for the province than Healy.

Caelan Doris showed no ill-effects of his recent calf injury, having come through the Scarlets game. Leavy joins Doris and Jack Conan in an athletic back row trio.

Dan Sheehan, the second of the uncapped players in the newly-announced Ireland squad, is included on the bench, as is Jamie Osborne who is also part of the national camp as a development player.

Referencing the 50-15 victory over the Scarlets, Leinster senior coach Stuart Lancaster said: “For the team to come away with seven tries, six of which were by forwards, it’s a big pat on the back for them and to Robin McBryde.

“So yeah, it’s exciting. As everyone knows, the foundation of your game is your set piece and your scrum, your physicality, and those guys bring that.

“There’s more improvement in us and in them but it was a good start. This game against Glasgow will be a good test for us.

“They’ve good players up there. It will tee up Ireland nicely going into November going into such a competitive game away from home, in a pretty hostile atmosphere.”

LEINSTER (v Glasgow Warriors): Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Garry Ringrose, Ciaran Frawley, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Cian Healy, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, Ross Molony, Ryan Baird, Caelan Doris, Dan Leavy, Jack Conan.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Ed Byrne, Michael Ala’alatoa, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock, Jamison Gibson-Park, Jamie Osborne, Josh van der Flier.