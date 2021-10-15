Watch Live: Ireland Sevens Squads In Action At Elche 7s

The Ireland Men’s and Women’s Sevens return to action at the annual Elche 7s tournament this weekend, as the squads step up their preparations for the new HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series season.

Olympians Terry Kennedy, Jordan Conroy and Hugo Lennox are among those lining out for Ireland Men in Spain, while there is an exciting blend of youth and World Series experience in the Ireland Women’s squad.

Full squad and match schedule details can be found here, while you can watch all of Saturday’s Pool action on the Live Stream below.