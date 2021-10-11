More Injury Woe For Springbok Snyman

It has been confirmed that RG Snyman sustained a re-rupture of his cruciate ligament during Munster’s 43-13 United Rugby Championship win over the Scarlets yesterday .

The 26-year-old lock featured off the bench at Parc y Scarlets and, just nine minutes later, he was forced off after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.

Commenting on the injury blow, Munster head coach Johann van Graan said: “We are all hugely disappointed for RG.

“After doing everything that was asked of him and working so hard to get back into great shape, everyone feels for him right now.

“While this is a setback, we know RG is young and resilient given everything he has gone through in the last year, so there is a strong sense of perspective here.

“We have seen what other world-class players have done in this position before and they have come back to reach the successful heights of their careers, and I would expect no different for someone of RG’s class and standing.”