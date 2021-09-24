URC Confirms Shield Trophies For Winners

The regional pools that form part of the United Rugby Championship format will be known as ‘Shields’ and the winners of each will presented with a shield trophy at the end of the season.

The winner of each ‘Shield’ will earn an automatic place in the Heineken Champions Cup for the 2022/23 season, and the accomplishment of being the top team in their respective groups will be marked each year with an on-field presentation.

A tremendous value is placed on the rivalries within the Shield groups by fans, players, coaches and broadcasters and with a European place available to each winner, the value of overcoming your ‘Shield’ opponents now has more rewards than ever.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

How the ‘Shields’ work

Four ‘Shield’ groups have been constructed for fixturing purposes to retain home-and-away derby games and will count for six of the 18 games played by each team.

The Shields will consist as follows:

Irish Shield: Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Ulster

Connacht, Leinster, Munster, Ulster South African Shield: Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers

Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers Welsh Shield: Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys, Scarlets

Cardiff Rugby, Dragons, Ospreys, Scarlets Italian & Scottish Shield: Benetton, Edinburgh, Glasgow Warriors, Zebre

The Shields will also crown regional champions with a trophy and a guaranteed place in the Heineken Champions Cup for the team ranked first.

Points in all 18 games will contribute to pool standings, so wins in derby games now have added importance like a ‘six-pointer’ in football terms.

Heineken Champions Cup Qualification