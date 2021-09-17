Mollen ‘Privileged’ To Lead Ireland Back Into World Series Action

After 18 months on pause, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series makes an exciting comeback this weekend as Ireland Men return to action at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver, led by Bryan Mollen who will captain his country for the first time.

Coming off the back of a historic first Olympic Games in Tokyo, Anthony Eddy‘s side will make a welcome return to the World Series as 12 Men’s teams assemble in Canada on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th September.

Ireland, a core team on the World Series, have been drawn in Pool B alongside Great Britain and invitational sides Hong Kong and Jamaica, both of whom Eddy’s side beat at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage in Monaco last June en route to Olympic qualification.

Mollen captains a new-look Ireland squad as Eddy, the IRFU Director of Sevens, uses the opening tournament of the 2021 season as a chance to explore the depth within his panel. Mollen is one of three Olympians, alongside Mark Roche and Gavin Mullin, involved this weekend.

“It’s great to finally be back on the World Series,” Mollen told IrishRugby.ie from Vancouver. “We have waited a long time to be back competing regularly against the top teams. It’s also very fitting to be back in Vancouver for this first stop too, as this ended up being the last leg of the previous Series which was cut short due to the pandemic. Being able to travel and compete again like this feels like we are getting back to normal again.”

Ireland will open their Canada Sevens campaign against Hong Kong on Saturday (9.44am local time/5.44pm Irish time), before going head-to-head with Jamaica (12.55pm local time/8.55pm Irish time) and Great Britain (4.28 local time/12.28am) later in the day. All games will be live on World Rugby channels.

Leinster’s Liam Turner, who played 16 games on the 2020 World Series, and Seán Cribbin also add experience to the squad alongside Mollen, Roche and Mullin, while Ireland U20s stars Shane Jennings is an exciting addition having impressed for Richie Murphy‘s side during this summer’s Six Nations.

Ulster Academy winger Ben Moxham, Conor Phillips of Munster and Ed Kelly – the younger brother of Olympian Jack – have been part of the National Sevens programme for the last 12 months and featured during the IRFU HPC International 7s tournament in June, with the back-to-back tournaments in Canada presenting them with the platform to showcase their talents at the start of a new Olympic cycle.

“Preparations have gone well this week and everyone is in good spirits after a long day’s travel on Monday,” Mollen continued. “We managed to get a good gym and pitch session done since touching down in Vancouver and we have been building towards the weekend, with Friday’s Captain’s Run taking place at BC Place. This is a very new group of players but we are gelling nicely as a squad and we will continue to build ahead of our first game on Saturday.

“For the new faces in the squad, whether they only recently joined or have been part of the wider training squad for a while, competing against the other international teams on the world stage is the best way to really get an experience on top level rugby Sevens. Everyone on the team is a phenomenal rugby player so I can’t wait to see them in action showing off their individual skills in front of the crowd.”

On the honour of captaining his country, Mollen added: “To captain your country is always a huge honour and privilege, so it is something that I am really looking forward to and will really cherish. It’s something I didn’t expect but very happy to get the opportunity to lead this talented squad out onto the pitch at a World Series tournament.”

Ireland Men’s Sevens Squad (Canada Sevens, Vancouver and Edmonton):

Niall Comerford (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Chris Cosgrave (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Seán Cribbin (Suttonians)

Shane Jennings (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Sean Kearns (Irish Sevens)

Ed Kelly (Dublin University)

Steven Kilgallen (UCD RFC)

Bryan Mollen (Blackrock College)(Captain)

Ben Moxham (Ballymena/Ulster)

Gavin Mullin (UCD RFC)

Conor Phillips (Young Munster/Munster)

Mark Roche (Lansdowne)

Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster)

Ireland Men’s Sevens, Vancouver Fixtures:

Saturday, 18th September:

Pool B:

Ireland v Hong Kong (9.44am local time/5.44pm Irish time)

Ireland v Jamaica (12.55pm local time/8.55pm Irish time)

Great Britain v Ireland (4.28pm local time/12.28am Irish time)

Sunday, 19th September: