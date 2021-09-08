Canterbury Unveils New Ireland Training & Supporter Range

Canterbury, the official kit partner to Irish Rugby, has revealed the new Ireland Rugby training and supporter range for the 2021/22 season.

Designed for players and for supporters, the latest kit drop from Canterbury, the world’s leading rugby brand, gives a first glimpse of the new range including high performance technical wear for training in the elements coupled with comfortable and high quality clothing designed for the stand or the sofa.

The training and supporter wear launch precedes the highly anticipated match day and replica jersey launch scheduled for the end of September.

Pushing the boundaries of innovation, the new training range brings pro-performance to the masses with hard-weathering, lightweight and breathable materials designed to take any performance to the next level.

The supporter range brings together classic comfort and stylish pieces for men, women, boys and girls to wear on match days and in-between. Beanies, hoodies, zippies, t-shirts, tracksuits and more have been fashioned from premium fabrics and with a distinctive styling exclusive to the range.

The supporter and training range will be available from today (Wednesday, September 8) from Elverys.ie, in store, and on Canterbury.com.

The jerseys will be available in Test (as worn by the players), Pro and Classic Replica fits across men’s, women’s and junior ranges from September 29th.

Commenting on the launch of the new range, Sean Kavanagh, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sponsorship at Canterbury of New Zealand, said: