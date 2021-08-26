Elwood Excited By Connacht Academy Intake
The Connacht Rugby Academy squad for the 2021/22 season has be confirmed.
Included are the six indigenous Connacht players who represented Ireland in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship this summer, as well as new Year 1 recruits, Will Reilly and Josh O’Connor.
Connacht Rugby Academy Manager Eric Elwood commented: “We are really pleased with the talent we have in the Academy squad this season.
“Six players gained huge experience on the international scene over the summer which is a testament to their development the past few years. This was Connacht’s highest ever representation at this level which speaks volumes of their quality.
“The lack of club and schools rugby last season has proved a challenge for us all, but with our Under-18s and Under-19s competing in the Interpro Series, more players both in and out of our Academy will gain vital playing time and given an opportunity to impress.
“There’s been plenty of changes behind the scenes with new staff and structures to help support our pathway players, so we’re really excited by what can be achieved in the years ahead.”
CONNACHT RUGBY ACADEMY SQUAD – 2021/22 SEASON:
Declan Adamson – Hooker
Ciaran Booth – Back Rower
Donnacha Byrne – Back Rower
Eoin de Buitléar – Hooker
Cathal Forde – Out-Half/Centre
Shane Jennings – Centre
Diarmuid Kilgallen – Back-Three
Oisin McCormack – Back Rower
Darragh Murray – Lock
Josh O’Connor – Back-Three
Will Reilly – Scrum Half
Charlie Ward – Prop