Up To 10,000 Fans To Attend Ulster’s Pre-Season Game Against Saracens

As part of the phased return of supporters to Kingspan Stadium, Ulster Rugby have announced that up to 10,000 Season Ticket holders will be able to attend the pre-season friendly against Saracens on Friday, September 3 (kick-off 7pm).

The eagerly-anticipated cncounter with the five-time English Premiership and three-time Heineken Champions Cup winners will be played in front of the largest crowd at the home of Ulster Rugby since the February 2020 win over Toyota Cheetahs.

Key Event Details:

Attendance at this fixture will be reserved for 2021/22 Ulster Rugby Season Ticket holders only – no individual match tickets will be on sale. Information on how to become a new Season Ticket holder is detailed below.

– no individual match tickets will be on sale. Information on how to become a new Season Ticket holder is detailed below. All Season Ticket holders will be able to sit in their own seat or stand on their allocated terrace, as there will be no enforced social distancing whilst outdoors. A section of the AbbeyAutoline Family Stand will be held for those who would prefer to sit in a socially distanced area. If you would like to avail of this option, please contact the Ulster Rugby ticket office at tickets@ulsterrugby.com / 028 9049 3222 (option 1).

The food village will be in operation. No stadium bars will be open, except for table service in hospitality. If you are interested in hospitality options for this game, please contact Mark Brooks at mark.brooks@ulsterrugby.com.

How to become a new Season Ulster Rugby Ticket holder:

There will be two priority windows in advance of this fixture for people to secure their Season Tickets.

2020/21 #TogetherUlster Members will have access to a Season Ticket priority window from 10am on Tuesday, August 24 until 10am on Wednesday, August 25.

Those who have signed up to the Season Ticket waiting list before 5pm on Tuesday, August 24 will have access to a priority window from 10am on Wednesday, August 25 until 5pm on Tuesday, August 31

Both of these groups will be emailed their exclusive priority booking link at the time the respective windows open.

Sign up to the Ulster Rugby Season Ticket waiting list

Safe return of Supporters:

It is our top priority to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all those returning to live rugby at Kingspan Stadium this season, therefore, the following measures will be in place for this fixture:

Staggered entry and exit times, to avoid queuing.

Digital tickets to provide contactless and secure entry through the turnstiles. All ticket holders will be emailed with details on how to add their ticket to their mobile wallet and gain entry using a mobile phone. An alternative option to print your match tickets at home is also available.

Enhanced cleaning to disinfect busy areas pre and post-match.

Automated hand sanitising units have been fitted to turnstiles and stands.

Face coverings must be worn when moving around the stadium and in any indoor areas.

Increased ventilation in indoor locations.

Numbers entering toilets will be controlled by stewards and one-way systems will be in operation where possible.

Each terrace will operate to 30% of normal capacity to provide some social distancing in busy areas.

Covid-19 Advice:

The safest way to protect yourself and others from Covid-19 is to follow the latest Public Health guidance. Anyone who displays symptoms of Covid-19, or is required to isolate, should not attend the match.

Ulster Rugby would also advise that anyone attending the fixture should test themselves using Rapid Covid-19 tests before they attend, and on days 2 and 8 after the event, in order to identify any positive cases and allow them to self-isolate.

Rapid Covid-19 test packs can be ordered online for free delivery to your home at https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests.