Connacht Confirm Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpros

This series marks the first time in nearly two years the Connacht Women will take to the field, after they reached the final of the 2019 Interprovincial tournament.

The westerners will be captained by Galwegians scrum half Mary Healy, with their opening game coming this Saturday against Leinster at the Sportsground (kick-off 2.45pm).

Next up for Connacht will be a trip to Musgrave Park on Saturday, September 4 to face Munster, before they head to Energia Park the following week for a final round clash with Ulster.

There are a limited number of tickets now on sale for the Connacht Women’s first round showdown with Leinster in Galway this weekend. Click here for full details.

This is a really exciting milestone for Connacht Rugby because, for the first time since February 2020, they are giving every supporter the chance to purchase a ticket to a rugby game at the stadium.

CONNACHT WOMEN’S SQUAD – 2021 VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROS:

Aifric O’Brien

Ava Ryder

Catherine Martin

Ciara Farrell

Darwyn O’Halloran

Elizabeth McNicholas

Ellen Taite

Emily Gavin

Emma Fabby

Eva McCormack

Faith Oviawe

Fiona Scally

Grace Brown Moran

Hannah Coen

Jessica Loftus

Julia Bauer

Kate Feehan

Lily Brady

Mary Healy (capt)

Meadbh Scally

Megan Walsh

Moya Griffin

Muireann Cawley

Niamh O’Grady

Nicole Carroll

Nicole Fowley

Noreen Cassidy

Orla Dixon

Orla Murray

Rebecca Gavin

Rhiann Heery

Shannon Heapes

Shannon Touhey

Sinead Rigney

Ursula Sammon

Head Coach: Ross Mannion

Backs Coach: Lyndon Jones

Defence Coach/Video Analyst: Guilherme Coghetto

Physio: Andy Moran

S&C: Ann Caffrey

Team Manager: Mark ‘Barney’ Moran