Connacht Confirm Squad For Vodafone Women’s Interpros
Connacht head coach Ross Mannion has finalised the squad for the upcoming Vodafone Women’s Interprovincial Championship.
This series marks the first time in nearly two years the Connacht Women will take to the field, after they reached the final of the 2019 Interprovincial tournament.
The westerners will be captained by Galwegians scrum half Mary Healy, with their opening game coming this Saturday against Leinster at the Sportsground (kick-off 2.45pm).
Next up for Connacht will be a trip to Musgrave Park on Saturday, September 4 to face Munster, before they head to Energia Park the following week for a final round clash with Ulster.
There are a limited number of tickets now on sale for the Connacht Women’s first round showdown with Leinster in Galway this weekend. Click here for full details.
This is a really exciting milestone for Connacht Rugby because, for the first time since February 2020, they are giving every supporter the chance to purchase a ticket to a rugby game at the stadium.
CONNACHT WOMEN’S SQUAD – 2021 VODAFONE WOMEN’S INTERPROS:
Aifric O’Brien
Ava Ryder
Catherine Martin
Ciara Farrell
Darwyn O’Halloran
Elizabeth McNicholas
Ellen Taite
Emily Gavin
Emma Fabby
Eva McCormack
Faith Oviawe
Fiona Scally
Grace Brown Moran
Hannah Coen
Jessica Loftus
Julia Bauer
Kate Feehan
Lily Brady
Mary Healy (capt)
Meadbh Scally
Megan Walsh
Moya Griffin
Muireann Cawley
Niamh O’Grady
Nicole Carroll
Nicole Fowley
Noreen Cassidy
Orla Dixon
Orla Murray
Rebecca Gavin
Rhiann Heery
Shannon Heapes
Shannon Touhey
Sinead Rigney
Ursula Sammon
Head Coach: Ross Mannion
Backs Coach: Lyndon Jones
Defence Coach/Video Analyst: Guilherme Coghetto
Physio: Andy Moran
S&C: Ann Caffrey
Team Manager: Mark ‘Barney’ Moran