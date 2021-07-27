Murray Set to Start Second Lions Test

Conor Murray has been named to start the second Test between the British & Irish Lions and South Africa this coming Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium.

Fellow Irish players Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw retain their places in the starting XV with Henshaw switching to inside centre to accommodate the introduction of Scotland’s Chris Harris. Tadhg Beirne is the sole Ireland player named among the replacements.

Head Coach, Warren Gatland, has made three changes to the starting XV which beat the Springboks last Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the Castle Lager Lions Series.

Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) and Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) come into the side for the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 31 July (kick off 5pm BST).

Historically, the Lions have lost just two Series after winning the first Test (against New Zealand in 1930 and Australia in 2001).

“As always, selection was incredibly tough,” said Gatland. “However, we’ve made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend’s game.

“It’ll be another tight contest. We know the Springboks will be hurting and they’ll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there’s plenty more to come from us too. We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.

“It’s the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win.”

SOUTH AFRICA v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS

15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783

14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844

12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841

10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821

9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790

1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818

4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825

5. Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761

6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826

7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853

8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839

Replacements:

Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829 Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840 Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814 Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838 Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779 Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843 Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780 Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822

Saturday 31 July 2021

Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

Kick-off: 5pm (BST)