Murray Set to Start Second Lions Test
Conor Murray has been named to start the second Test between the British & Irish Lions and South Africa this coming Saturday at the Cape Town Stadium.
Fellow Irish players Tadhg Furlong, Jack Conan and Robbie Henshaw retain their places in the starting XV with Henshaw switching to inside centre to accommodate the introduction of Scotland’s Chris Harris. Tadhg Beirne is the sole Ireland player named among the replacements.
Head Coach, Warren Gatland, has made three changes to the starting XV which beat the Springboks last Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the Castle Lager Lions Series.
Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland), Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) and Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) come into the side for the second Test against South Africa at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday 31 July (kick off 5pm BST).
http://https://twitter.com/lionsofficial/status/1419945497045909513?s=20
Historically, the Lions have lost just two Series after winning the first Test (against New Zealand in 1930 and Australia in 2001).
“As always, selection was incredibly tough,” said Gatland. “However, we’ve made the changes we think are the right calls for the weekend’s game.
“It’ll be another tight contest. We know the Springboks will be hurting and they’ll throw everything at us on Saturday, but I think there’s plenty more to come from us too. We feel we can go up another level from where we were in the first Test and I would expect us to improve.
“It’s the biggest game on the Tour and we have to embrace the expectation that comes with it. As players and coaches, these are the games you want to be involved in. We’re relishing the opportunity to face the Springboks again on Saturday and potentially seal a Series win.”
SOUTH AFRICA v THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs, Scotland) #783
14. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816
13. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby, Scotland) #844
12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #841
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
1. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England) #787
2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, England) #851
3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818
4. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England) #825
5. Alun Wyn Jones – captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761
6. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826
7. Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, England) #853
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #839
Replacements:
- Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
- Rory Sutherland (Worcester Warriors, Scotland) #840
- Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, England) #814
- Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #838
- Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
- Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland) #843
- Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
- Elliot Daly (Saracens, England) #822
Saturday 31 July 2021
Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
Kick-off: 5pm (BST)