EPCR Rankings For URC Teams Confirmed

The United Rugby Championship can confirm its eight representatives for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup and their rankings.

Qualification for the 2021/22 Champions Cup competition was based upon the 16 rounds of the Guinness PRO14 campaign (2020/21) and the outcome of the final where Leinster defeated Munster on March 27.

As finalists, Leinster (1) and Munster (2) are automatically ranked as the top two teams, with the remaining six ranked by merging the two Conference tables.

In the event, where sides were level on match points, games won followed by points difference was then used as the criteria to separate them.