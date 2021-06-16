Vivomed Renews Partnership with Irish Rugby Football Union

Vivomed and the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) have today announced the renewal of their partnership where Vivomed is the Official Medical Supplier to the IRFU.

Vivomed has been supplying the IRFU with their medical consumables for more than 15 years and while Vivomed closely supports all the IRFU Medical Teams, its tapes and strappings are visible in every game helping to keep the players protected from injuries.

Vivomed, a family owned and run company established in 2000, will continue to provide a high level of support and personalised service to the IRFU and will work closely with the Medical Teams to ensure that all of the needs of the squad are met.

IRFU Medical Director, Dr Rod McLoughlin, said “We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Vivomed as the Official Medical Supplier to the IRFU. Over the last 15 years Vivomed has provided our teams with the highest quality medical equipment and taping supplies.

The team at Vivomed consistently provide us with a professional and prompt service to meet our day-to-day medical needs, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them.”

Vivomed CEO, Roni Lennon said: “Vivomed is delighted that our partnership with the IRFU has been renewed as it highlights the professional service the team at Vivomed provide to elite level sport.