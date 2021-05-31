Connacht Sign Tongan Second Row Fifita

Fifita joins from French club Grenoble where he has made 65 appearances in four seasons, having previously represented New Zealand side Waikato in the Mitre 10 Cup.

The 31-year old has earned 19 caps for the Tonga national team and started all four games during their 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

The move also sees Fifita reunited with incoming Connacht forwards coach Dewald Senekal, who served as his head coach at Grenoble for two seasons.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Connacht head coach Andy Friend said: “In Leva Fifita we have been able to identify all the attributes we were looking for in a new lock.

“He is a tall, strong athlete who will complement our existing second rowers, and also brings with him a good deal of experience at club and international level.

“We’re really pleased he has decided to join us and I know he will fit in nicely with the squad.”

Fifita says he’s looking forward to joining the province, adding: “I’m very excited to be joining Connacht Rugby. I know Dewald very well from my time in Grenoble, and after chatting to Andy Friend, I believe this is the right step to make in my career.

“I’m looking forward to moving to the west of Ireland and playing my part in helping the team succeed into the future.”