Ulster Lose Addison To Four-Week Suspension

Ulster and Ireland back Will Addison has been banned for four weeks as a result of his red card in last Friday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match against Munster.

Addison was shown a red card by WRU referee Craig Evans under law 9.13 – a player must not tackle an opponent early, late or dangerously.

Dangerous tackling includes, but is not limited to, tackling or attempting to tackle an opponent above the lie of the shoulders even if the tackle starts below the line of the shoulders.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

The disciplinary process for the red card offence was presided over by judicial officer Rhian Williams (WRU) who concluded that a mid-range offence had occurred, with a mid-range entry point of six weeks.

In order to determine the ultimate sanction, the judicial officer considered the lack of aggravating circumstances and the range of mitigating factors advanced by Addison.

The 28-year-old, who only returned from long-term back and calf injuries last month, is suspended from participating in the next four meaningful matches.

Should a game be cancelled or postponed during this window of games, Addison and PRO14 are to submit updated fixtures to the disciplinary panel so the return date can be advised.