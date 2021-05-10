Ireland Set To Play Japan And USA In July

Andy Farrell’s Ireland squad are set to play two Test matches in July against Japan and the USA at the Aviva Stadium.

As outlined by World Rugby today, on the 3rd July Ireland are scheduled to play Japan. The Brave Blossoms will play the British and Irish Lions the week before taking on Ireland at the Aviva Stadium. Ireland last faced Japan at the Rugby World Cup in 2019 where Jamie Joseph’s side were deserved 19-12 winners at the Ecopa Stadium in Shizuoka.

On Saturday 10th July Ireland are due to host the USA in Dublin. Ireland last faced the USA in the Aviva Stadium in November 2018 where Ireland ran out 57-14 winners.

The fixtures are subject to final agreement and further details will be announced in due course.

A strong revised programme of men’s test matches is set to take place in July after all unions and World Rugby agreed a revised schedule within the existing window. The revisions have been made recognising an ongoing and complex global COVID-19 picture while aiming to limit further impact.

David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented,

“We are delighted to be in a position to announce these two fixtures so soon after the disappointment of the Fiji tour cancellation. This is a very important window for the development of the group and we are grateful to both the Japan, the US and World Rugby for facilitating these games in July.”

Andy Farrell, Ireland Head Coach, said, “We now have two games at home to focus on which will be great for the group. There have been some strong individual performances in the Rainbow Cup over the past couple of weeks and there are plenty of opportunities for players to put themselves in the frame for selection for the international window in July.”

Ireland Fixtures July 2021

IRELAND v Japan

Saturday 3rd July, 2021

Aviva Stadium

IRELAND v USA

Saturday 10th July, 2021

Aviva Stadium