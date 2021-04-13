Ulster Agree Early Release For Coetzee

With Marcell Coetzee currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, Ulster have agreed terms which will see him released from the province at the end of this month, ahead of his planned departure at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season.

Given the need for several weeks of rehabilitation following the injury sustained by Coetzee in last month’s Guinness PRO14 fixture against Leinster, Ulster and the South African back rower have reached a mutual agreement to part ways on Friday, April 30.

Ulster’s head of rugby operations and recruitment, Bryn Cunningham, said: “We have come to an agreement that will allow Marcell the time and space required to continue his rehab.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

“I’d like to thank Marcell for his contribution to the province over the past five years and we wish him and wife Chanelle the very best for their upcoming return home to South Africa.”