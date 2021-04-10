Jump to main content

Ireland

Video Highlights: Wales 0 Ireland 45

News

10th April 2021 19:39

By Editor

Young centre Eve Higgins won her first 15s international cap as Ireland took on Wales at Cardiff Arms Park ©INPHO/Robbie Stephenson

Hannah Tyrrell helped to steer Ireland to a record victory over Wales in the Women’s Six Nations. Her Player of the Match performance included the last try of the game and five conversions but she also pulled the strings that saw Ireland blitz Wales with five first half tries.

A stronger second half from Wales and some inexperience from Ireland saw a tighter second half but with three new caps and three more players winning just their second cap it was a fantastic start to Ireland’s campaign. Check out the highlights.