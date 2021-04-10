Video Highlights: Wales 0 Ireland 45
Hannah Tyrrell helped to steer Ireland to a record victory over Wales in the Women’s Six Nations. Her Player of the Match performance included the last try of the game and five conversions but she also pulled the strings that saw Ireland blitz Wales with five first half tries.
A stronger second half from Wales and some inexperience from Ireland saw a tighter second half but with three new caps and three more players winning just their second cap it was a fantastic start to Ireland’s campaign. Check out the highlights.