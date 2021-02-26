Soroka Poised For Leinster Debut Against Glasgow

There are seven personnel changes and one positional switch to the Leinster team for Sunday’s Guinness PRO14 game against Glasgow Warriors at the RDS (kick-off 5.30pm).

Josh van der Flier is back in the starting XV after being with the Ireland squad during the first two rounds of the Guinness Six Nations.

Another notable inclusion in Leo Cullen’s matchday 23 is Academy forward Alex Soroka, who is on the replacements and could make his senior debut just over a week on from his 20th birthday.

Jimmy O’Brien has recovered from a hamstring injury picked up against Munster to start at full-back, forming a potent back-three with Cian Kelleher and Dave Kearney.

Ciaran Frawley has shaken off a minor should problem to join Rory O’Loughlin in the centre. The back-line is led by retained half-backs Harry Byrne and Luke McGrath, the stand-in captain.

Loosehead Peter Dooley, a try scorer against the Dragons, is the only member of the tight five to keep his place. Sean Cronin, Michael Bent, Devin Toner and Scott Fardy all return to the starting XV.

Toner will win his 258th cap on Sunday, edging him closer to Gordon D’Arcy’s all-time record Leinster caps total of 261.

With Jack Conan called up to the Ireland bench, Scott Penny gets the first start of his Leinster senior career in the number 8 position. Van der Flier and Josh Murphy fill the flanker roles.

LEINSTER (v Glasgow Warriors): Jimmy O’Brien; Cian Kelleher, Rory O’Loughlin, Ciaran Frawley, Dave Kearney; Harry Byrne, Luke McGrath (capt); Peter Dooley, Sean Cronin, Michael Bent, Devin Toner, Scott Fardy, Josh Murphy, Josh van der Flier, Scott Penny.

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Greg McGrath, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Dunne, Alex Soroka, Rowan Osborne, David Hawkshaw, Jamie Osborne.