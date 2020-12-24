Jump to main content

Home

Matches

Live

Shop

Menu

Provincial

Munster v Leinster Is Postponed

News

24th December 2020 10:54

By Editor

Munster v Leinster Is Postponed

Munster's Andrew Conway tries to unlock the Leinster defence during last September's Guinness PRO14 semi-final at the Aviva Stadium ©INPHO/Billy Stickland

The much-anticipated Guinness PRO14 festive derby between Munster and Leinster has been postponed.

The game was due to take place on St. Stephen’s Day, this Saturday, in Limerick, however, Leinster Rugby are currently investigating the outcomes of some of the results from their latest round of Covid-19 PRC testing.

Results of these investigations will not be returned in time to meet guidelines set by public health authorities in order for the game go ahead as planned.

Having considered this, the PRO14 Rugby Medical Advisory Group has agreed that this fixture cannot go ahead as scheduled.

PRO14 Rugby will examine potential dates in early 2021 to reschedule the match.