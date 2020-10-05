Rugby Guidelines For Level 3 Restrictions have been shared with clubs.

From the morning of Wednesday October 7th, clubs under the jurisdiction of the Government of Ireland will be subject to Level 3 restrictions as per their Plan For Living With COVID-19. These restrictions will be in place for a period of 3 weeks.

The guidelines are available to view here.

The document is based on the Plan For Living With COVID-19 as well as information supplied to the IRFU from Sport Ireland and the government’s Return To Sport Expert Group.

Resources outlined to help clubs adhere to Level 3 restrictions are available at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/

The IRFU are also monitoring the situation for clubs under the jurisdiction of the Northern Ireland Executive and will update where appropriate.