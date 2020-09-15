Heneghan Is First Woman President Of Irish Province

History was made this week when Ann Heneghan was elected the first ever female President of Connacht Rugby.

Ms. Heneghan, originally from Partry in Co. Mayo and now living in Galway, is the first woman to hold a Presidential role at provincial level in Irish rugby. She was initially elected Junior Vice-President in May 2018 and Senior Vice-President last summer.

She has served in a number other positions within the provinces governance structures, most notably as Chairperson of the Connacht Rugby Disciplinary Committee.

She was also Chairperson of the Connacht Rugby Supporters Club during the time in which the future of the province was under threat in 2003.

Ms. Heneghan runs a law firm based in Galway and Claremorris, and more recently she has been appointed as a Judicial Officer for World Rugby, facilitating on cases across a range of competitions.

Her election occurred in a unique online Connacht Rugby AGM last night, and she will now have the distinct honour of holding the position of President when Connacht Rugby marks its 135th anniversary in December.

Commenting on her election, Ann Heneghan says: “It is a great honour to be elected as President of Connacht Rugby. Having been involved with the Supporters Club at a time when the future of Connacht Rugby was in jeopardy, it is particularly pleasing to see how the Province has grown and flourished over the intervening years.

I am particularly looking forward to engaging with all of the volunteers involved in the game across the province. Connacht Rugby’s vision of “Grassroots to Green Shirts” reflects the ambition we have for the game at all levels and I look forward to playing my part on the next stage of that journey.

While it will be a different type of season, I look forward to bringing my experience from different roles to this position and I relish the opportunity to be involved, at a historic time for Connacht Rugby as we celebrate 135 years of rugby in the Province.”