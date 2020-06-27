IRFU’s PCR Testing at Connacht and Ulster Produces Zero Positive Results

The IRFU (Irish Rugby Football Union) can confirm that the PCR testing of players and staff at Connacht and Ulster produced zero positive results. 118 players and staff were tested on Wednesday 24 th June in Connacht and Ulster.

The PCR testing was carried out by Cork based company Advanced Medical Services on behalf of the IRFU.

The staff and players have been cleared to access their respective High Performance Centres from Monday 29th June.

From the 29th June all four provincial senior squads will be back training in modified groups.

To date there have been 258 tests conducted across the professional player and staff group and zero positive tests reported.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin commented,