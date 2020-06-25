IRFU Provide Clarity for Clubs with Updated Return To Rugby Roadmap

The IRFU have reviewed the Government of Ireland Phase 3 guidelines for the return of sporting activity from 29 th June and have updated the Return to Rugby Roadmap for clubs.

All clubs must complete the COVID-19 Safety Planning Stage before moving to the resumption of training at any level.

Key Points:

Clubs in ROI that have completed the COVID19 Safety Planning Stage can advance to Non-Contact Rugby Stage from the 1 st July, 2020

As per above conditions, Clubs can advance to Contact Rugby Stage from 20 th July 2020

Update pending on Non-Contact training element of Step 2 of the NI Coronavirus Regulations

Paperless Pre-Return to Rugby Personal Assessment Declaration Form available from 13 th July 2020

Club competitions are set to commence in September 2020

Player welfare a key focus of the Return to Rugby Roadmap

IRFU to issue supplementary PPE kits to clubs w/c 29th June 2020

What can Clubs do in the Non-Contact Stage? (From Wednesday 1st July, 2020)

From Wednesday 1st July: Clubs who have completed the COVID-19 Safety Planning Phase of their return to rugby may enter the Non-Contact Rugby Stage of the roadmap.

A ‘No plan, no play’ policy remains strictly in place. Clubs must confirm with their province that COVID-19 Club Health & Safety Plan has been completed before they can resume any rugby activity.

This stage will allow for skill development and include a provision for tag rugby and touch rugby.

Numbers Ratio Players to Coach:

Under U12: 16 players to 2 coaches

16 players to 2 coaches Above U12-U18: 20 players 2 coaches

20 players 2 coaches Above U18: 15 players to 2 coaches

Session Duration:

60 mins max

Content:

Non-contact skills-based activities

Non-contact game forms (Touch & Tag)

7 v 7 on ½ pitch

Strict social distancing of 2 metres, the continued completion of Pre-Rugby Personal Assessment Declarations and safe behaviours including hand hygiene, cough etiquette must be adhered to at all times throughout this stage.

What can Clubs do in the Contact Stage? (From Monday 20th July)

From Monday July 20th: Clubs who have completed the COVID-19 Safety Planning Phase of their return to rugby may enter the Contact Rugby Stage of the roadmap.

This stage is a graduated return to contact. While continuing with skill-based activities, no scrummaging or mauling will be permitted in the early part of this stage. It will build with controlled contact development towards a defined contact training block to ensure games may commence in early September.

Numbers Ratio Players to Coach:

Under U12: 16 players to 2 coaches

16 players to 2 coaches Above U12-U18: 20 players to 2 coaches

20 players to 2 coaches Above U18: 15 players to 2 coaches

Session Duration:

70 mins max

BUILDING FOUNDATIONS PHASE

Content: w/c 20th July – 1st August

Skills based activities

Unopposed set piece and team

Fitness

NO SCRUMMAGING OR MAULING IN THE FIRST WEEKS

BEGINNING OF CONTACT PREP PHASE

Content: from 1st August onwards

Controlled contact development: Build-up use of pads and shields to progress. Work in grids or drills of 2 to 3 participants progressing from walking, jogging to running.

Control contact development. Working in small numbers on 1 to 1 contact scenarios with controlled gradual progression, examples; Open play: 1v1tackle, 2v1 ruck, 3v2 defence etc. Scrum: 1v1, 2v2, 3v machine, 3v3, 5v machine, 5v5 8v machine, 8v8, etc. Lineout: unopposed working from 3 players progress to 7 and then add opposition etc (limit the amount of time mauling).

Building contact: Impact with bump, targeting contact entry points only

Contact limited numbers and time. Unit Forward (8 players) Unit backs (7 players) Phase play (varied eg 6v4, 7v5, 10v5, 10v8, 7v7, 15v5 etc.)

Contact gradual progression to reflect the reality of the game and duration of session. Therefore, you may build in a 10 to 15min hit out for the session.

Possibly friendly – warm-up 29 th , 30 th of August.

, 30 of August. Initial fixtures September 5th 6th (In cooperation with National and Provincial competition committees)

IRFU Rugby Development Director Colin McEntee has said:

“We are sticking to the plan we laid out for clubs in May. While a more defined timeline is now in place, clubs should only return when they are ready to do so. We have already seen a handful of clubs put a COVID-19 Club Health & Safety Plan in place and resume with reduced activities and we are delighted to see players being active again and reconnecting with their clubs. Given the restricted nature of these activities, we don’t see any clubs being left behind as we continue to work towards a return to competition in September. I encourage all clubs to plan for that time with the highest safety standards in mind.”

PLAYER WELFARE & INJURY PREVENTION

Workload volume and activity should be strictly controlled throughout these stages. This will be critical in terms of injury prevention as well as minimizing the risk of COVID-19 infection.

IRFU Medical Director Rod McLoughlin said:

“We must remember at all times that COVID-19 has not been eliminated from this island. It is critical that clubs continue to minimise risk and adhere to all public health measures in place. Rugby will only return in a meaningful way if we adopt the right behaviours that will keep ourselves, our teammates and our club mates safe.”

He also urged clubs to take extra care with injury prevention measures for players.

“It has been over 100 days since any club player has been involved in competitive rugby and we have seen from other team sports that have returned earlier than rugby that there is an increased risk of injury. That means clubs will have to be extra cautious around the training loads they are putting in place. Player welfare still applies around injury prevention just as much as it does in terms of COVID-19.”

PAPERLESS PRE-RETURN TO RUGBY PERSONAL ASSESSMENT DECLARATION FORM

Clubs can avail of a new paperless Pre-Return To Rugby Personal Assessment Declaration Form week commencing the July 13th.

The online version of the form will be available as part of the new RugbyConnect system.

The form is an essential document in COVID-19 Health & Safety Planning. It confirms that a club member is not suffering from any COVID-19 Symptoms, been in close contact with anyone who is self-isolating or has travelled from another country in the past 14 days.

It is currently available to view in the Appendix Documents Section of the IRFU Return To Rugby Guidelines For Clubs at https://www.irishrugby.ie/running-your-club/return-to-rugby-for-clubs/

PPE SUPPLEMENTARY KITS FOR CLUBS

The IRFU will issue supplementary PPE Kits to clubs to assist in the implementation of their COVID-19 Club Health & Safety Plans.

Each club can expect to receive a PPE Kit to their designated COVID-19 Club Safety Officer contact from the week commencing 29th June.

Each kit will consist of: