Connacht And Ulster Players Return To Rugby With PCR Testing

News

25th June 2020 08:53

By Editor

Adam McBurney at the Ulster Rugby High Performance Centre for PCR testing

Wednesday saw players and staff from Connacht and Ulster commence their #ReturnToRugby protocols as they underwent PCR testing. Leinster and Munster players were back training earlier this week following zero positives last week.

The senior professional players from all four provinces, along with the High Performance staff and coaches, are undergoing a medical pre-screening and education phase, including the nationally co-ordinated PCR testing programme. 