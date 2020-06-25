Connacht And Ulster Players Return To Rugby With PCR Testing
Wednesday saw players and staff from Connacht and Ulster commence their #ReturnToRugby protocols as they underwent PCR testing. Leinster and Munster players were back training earlier this week following zero positives last week.
WATCH 🎥 | Here's how today's PCR testing was conducted at the Sportsground ahead of Monday's return to pre-season training.
The senior professional players from all four provinces, along with the High Performance staff and coaches, are undergoing a medical pre-screening and education phase, including the nationally co-ordinated PCR testing programme.
As part of the Return to Train protocols put in place by @IrishRugby, our players, coaches and support staff underwent PCR testing at @KingspanStadium today.

