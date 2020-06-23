Leinster Squad Update As Leavy In Final Stages Of Running Rehab

The Leinster Rugby squad were back in training at UCD yesterday and have issued an update on player injuries.

Conor O’Brien (hamstring), Vakh Abdaladze (back), Cian Healy (hip) and Garry Ringrose (hand) have now returned to full training.

Dan Leavy is in the final stages of his running rehabilitation following a significant multi-ligament knee injury.

James Lowe has returned home to New Zealand for personal reasons. On his return, James will follow all Government health advice and guidelines upon arrival back in to the country.

Leinster players and staff returned to the UCD training base yesterday after undergoing PCR testing last Wednesday. This first phase of testing returned zero positive results.

Click here for Leo Cullen on Leinster’s return to training.