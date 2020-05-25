IRFU Analytica 2020 Webinar – Day 2: First Panels Revealed

Day 2 of the IRFU Analytica 2020 Webinar is coming on Thursday 28th May at the earlier time of 11.00am (IST/GMT+1) and it promises to be another informative afternoon dissecting the role of performance analytics in all areas of high performance sport.

The final day of this conference will consist of 7 expert panels including contributions from Soccermatics author David Sumptor, Chris Chayney (EVL Interactive), Tom Savage (ThreeRedKings), Murray Kinsella (The42.ie) and a host of other experts.

A real treat for British & Irish Lions fans sees the opening panel of Day 2 re-unite the Lions Analytic team from the 2017 Tour of New Zealand alongside New Zealand rugby’s performance analyst Jamie Hamilton.

Closing out Day 2 is a panel consisting of Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, Dundalk FC Manager Vinny Perth and former Ireland, Munster and British & Irish Lions captain Paul O’Connell.

Further exciting announcements on Analytica 2020 Day 2 panellists will be released over the next 48hrs.

Following the success of Day 1 of Analytica 2020 limited places are available for Day 2 at a reduced cost of €20 per person. All proceeds raised from the webinar will be donated to Pieta House. Recordings of panels will be available with purchase if unavailable to view live.

Register Now

bit.ly/IRFUAnalytica2020

IRFU Head of Analytics Vinny Hammond, said, “Day 1 of Analytica2020 was really enjoyable and we received some great feedback on the panellists and the discussions they had. Day 2 is also packed with incredible speakers who will again shed light on performance analytics in sport and how it is evolving. We have raised a significant amount of money for our nominated charity Pieta House and we are truly grateful for the support Analytica 2020 has received ”

All times shown are IST/GMT+1

PANEL 1: 11:05 – Lions and Laptops: Performance Analysis at the Lions 2017 Tour to NZ :

Rhodri Bown (Head of Performance Analysis, Wales Rugby Union & Lead Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Mike Hughes (Director, Insight Analysis & Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Vinny Hammond (Head of Analytics and Innovation, IRFU & Analyst B&I Lions 2017)

Jamie Hamilton (Head Performance Analyst, All Blacks)

PANEL 4: 13:30 – Data & The Media

Alison Lukan (Journalist, The Athletic)

Murray Kinsella (Journalist, The42.ie)

Tom Savage (Journalist, ThreeRedKings)

PANEL 7: 15:15 – The Review:

Andy Farrell (Head Coach, Ireland Rugby Team, IRFU)

Vinny Perth (Manager, Dundalk FC)

Paul O’Connell (Former Ireland, Munster & Lions captain)