‘We Will Make Sure We Get The Right Balance For Players In Their Contracts’ – McDarby

Gillian McDarby was today confirmed as the new IRFU Head of Women's Performance and Pathways. Part of her role will be overseeing the introduction of 43 elite player contracts that will be offered next season. Gillian spoke to Irish Rugby TV at the IRFU High Performance Centre this week about her new role and the next steps in defining player contracts.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking about her appointment and the new contracts McDarby said, “It is a great privilege to be appointed as the IRFU’s first Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways.

I have worked across several important areas in the game and believe there is a huge growth opportunity for the women’s game in Ireland and I am looking forward to working with all stakeholders to bring the women’s game to the next level.

“It is also pleasing that my appointment coincides with the formal announcement of contracts for up to 43 female players. This is a major step forward for women’s rugby in Ireland.”