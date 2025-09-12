Ulster Beat Edinburgh To Take Winning Momentum Into BKT URC Season

Player-of-the-match Zac Ward and senior debutant Jonny Scott were among the try scorers as Ulster recorded an encouraging 31-19 win over Edinburgh in tonight’s Bank of Ireland pre-season friendly in Belfast.

It was the Ulster Men’s first outing at their home ground since it was renamed Affidea Stadium, and their only pre-season game ahead of hosting the Dragons in their BKT United Rugby Championship opener on Friday, September 26.

Ireland international Cormac Izuchukwu, Jude Postlethwaite, and James McCormick also touched down for Richie Murphy’s men, whose lead was cut to 24-12 on the hour mark but they looked largely in control against a youthful Edinburgh line-up.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Murphy said: “I suppose pre-season, it had a little bit of a feel to that off it, but we’re really happy obviously to get a win. Our last game was against Edinburgh last year, so (it’s) nice to be able to turn that around.

“We scored some good tries, and put some really good phases together, both in attack and defence in the first half. The game got a bit stop-start, and with all the changes, probably lost our way a little bit in the second half.

“But still plenty of young lads who put up their hand. It was nice to see Jonny Scott, Ethan Graham, and Lukas Kenny each get their first run-out in a full Ulster jersey, which is special for those guys.”