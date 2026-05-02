Leinster Book Bilbao Final With Four Try Win

Leinster showed character and class to come through against Toulon in front of 38,555 supporters in the Investec Champions Cup semi-final at Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Garry Ringrose and Caelan Doris supplied the tries, while Leo Cullen’s men needed to resist a stunning Toulon comeback as the game ended 29-25.

LEINSTER RUGBY: J Conan, J van der Flier, G Ringrose, C Doris try each; H Byrne 3 cons, pen.

RC TOULON: S Tuicuvu, B Serin, G Drean try each; Jaminet 2 cons, 2 pens.

Player of the Match: Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby)