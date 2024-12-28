Clovers Power Past Wolfhounds With Bonus Point Display

The Clovers overturned their Round 1 loss to the Wolfhounds with a strong performance built on their lineout maul which yielded two tries for Player of the Match Beth Buttimer, and some fantastic work in defence to win 31-10.

Early tries from Alma Atagamen and Vicky Elmes Kinlan gave the Wolfhounds a 10-0 lead but the Clovers struck back with scores from Ivana Kiripati and Buttimer, the latter converted by Nicole Fowley, to give them a 12-10 half time lead.

The Clovers turned up the pressure in the second half with Buttimer adding a second followed by Jane Neill from another lineout maul. The icing on the cake came from Hannah Clarke with an intercept try. Fowley coverted all three second half scores to leave it 31-10.