Ulster Aiming For Three In A Row In Junior Interpros

Defending champions Ulster are just 80 minutes away from completing an IRFU Junior Men’s Interprovincial Championship three-in-a-row after maintaining their unbeaten form against Connacht last weekend.

Ulster captain and player-of-the-match Eddie Keys led by example with a 17-point kicking haul, as Damien Campbell’s side got the better of Connacht, winning 37-31 at Enniskillen RFC. The defending champions face Leinster on Saturday afternoon at Lisburn RFC.

It has been the most competitive Junior Interprovincial campaign in recent memory, with all four fixtures so far being fiercely contested and six points the biggest winning margin across the two opening rounds.

Connacht and Munster – sitting on seven points each with Ulster at the summit on 10 thanks to back-to-back bonus point wins – are still very much in the hunt.

IRFU Junior Interprovincial Series

Saturday, May 9 –

MUNSTER JUNIORS (3rd) v CONNACHT JUNIORS (2nd), Castleisland RFC, 2pm

ULSTER JUNIORS (1st) v LEINSTER JUNIORS (4th), Lisburn RFC, 2pm