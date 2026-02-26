Munster Confirm Prendergast’s Departure At End Of Season

Munster Rugby has confirmed that senior coach Mike Prendergast will depart the province at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Now in his fourth season at Munster, Prendergast returned to the province in 2022 after a hugely successful 10-year spell in France, which included coaching roles at Racing 92, Stade Français Paris, Oyonnax, and Grenoble.

He made an immediate impact on his return and played a key role as Munster produced some outstanding rugby on their way to a thrilling BKT United Rugby Championship title win in 2022/23.

The following season saw the province reach the URC semi-finals after a table-topping finish in the regular season. Last year he helped lead the team to the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals after a memorable round of 16 victory away to La Rochelle.

On the international front, Prendergast led Ireland ‘A’ as head coach for their fixture against England ‘A’ in Bristol last February. He was an assistant coach with the Ireland senior Men’s team for their 2025 summer Tests against Georgia and Portugal.

Hugely popular among players and staff, Munster Rugby are disappointed that Mike has decided to depart. However, the province wishes him and his family the very best for the future.

Commenting on the announcement, Prendergast said: “My family and I have absolutely loved our time back home since we returned to Munster in 2022. To coach the team I represented as a player has been an incredible honour, and this has been a very difficult decision.

“I’ve been in lots of different environments coaching and playing over the years, but Munster will always hold a special place in my heart and it has been a really enjoyable four years.

“Working with the players and coaches has been an absolute pleasure, but I believe now is the right time for a new challenge.

“For my family, it has been a really special time back home. Working alongside my brother Gar (Munster’s Academy & Pathway Manager) for the past three years has been a particular highlight.

“I will be giving it my all to ensure that the province can be as successful as it can be as we approach the business end of the season.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ian (Costello), Clayton (McMillan), the coaches, players, and Munster fans for all of their support.”

Costello, Munster Rugby’s General Manager, stated: “While we are disappointed that Mike has decided to depart Munster Rugby, we fully respect his decision and are incredibly grateful for the contribution he has made over the past four seasons.

“Both Mike’s coaching and his character have had a profound impact on our environment, and he played a key role in some of our most memorable moments in recent years, including our URC title win.

“Mike will always be a proud, passionate Munster man, and he leaves with the utmost respect and admiration of all the players and staff. We wish him and his family every success and happiness in their next chapter.”

Munster head coach McMillan added: “Since arriving in Ireland last summer, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Mike and it’s clear why he is so highly regarded.

“He is a brilliant coach with a sharp rugby mind and an ability to connect with players in a way that brings the best out of them.

“His contribution to our coaching group and to the wider environment will be a loss. While we are sorry to see him move on, I have no doubt he will thrive in whatever challenge comes next.

“On behalf of the coaching team, I want to wish Mike and his family every success for the future.”

Munster Rugby will appoint a suitable candidate in due course.