Ireland U-20 Winger Ryan To Make Connacht Debut

There are milestone appearances for both experienced and developing players. Denis Buckley earns his 270th cap for the club, which puts him second in Connacht’s all-time appearance list behind only John Muldoon. Meanwhile Year 1 Academy winger Daniel Ryan is handed a debut on the right wing. The 19-year old joined the Connacht Academy last summer, having impressed at schools level with St. Michael’s.

He’s one of two Academy players in the matchday 23, with prop Fiachna Barrett among the replacements.

In the backs there’s a new-look 9/10 combo of Ben Murphy and Jack Carty, while Finn Treacy comes onto the left wing. The centre partnership of Bundee Aki and Cathal Forde is retained, as is Sam Gilbert at full-back.

Among the forwards is the experienced front row trio of Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham with Buckley, while Joe Joyce and David O’Connor come into the second row. Captain Cian Prendergast shifts to openside flanker, with Josh Murphy coming in at blindside and Sean Jansen starting at number 8.

Head coach Stuart Lancaster says:

“It has been a tough start to the week with such a disappointment last weekend but there is nothing better to get over the game against Dragons than an Interpro against Ulster at home here at the Dexcom.

I have learned a lot about the playing group since I started in July and I know for sure the players want to give our loyal supporters something to cheer about in this fixture having felt we let ourselves down in Wales.

Ulster are a quality side and we can clearly see the improvements from last season so we need to be at our best and all support and energy our supporters can bring will make a huge difference.

We are about a month away from the new stand opening and it will be a game changer for the Province but in the meantime, please get behind lads and shout from the terraces all you can it really does make a difference.

It is great to give Daniel Ryan his first cap, he has been great since he arrived and more than deserves his chance. I really believe the future for Connacht is to keep investing in our Academy players and it is exciting to see Billy and Fiachna on the bench also.

Finally a special mention to Denis Buckley on his 270th appearance, becoming Connacht’s second highest capped player. It is some achievement.”

CONNACHT (v Ulster): Sam Gilbert; Daniel Ryan, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Finn Treacy; Jack Carty, Ben Murphy; Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Joe Joyce, David O’Connor, Josh Murphy, Cian Prendergast (capt), Sean Jansen.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Jordan Duggan, Fiachna Barrett, Darragh Murray, Seán O’Brien, Matthew Devine, Josh Ioane, Hugh Gavin.