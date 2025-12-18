Prendergast Back To Lead Connacht For First Time Since October

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster has made three changes for Saturday’s BKT United Rugby Championship meeting with the Dragons at Rodney Parade (kick-off 7.45pm).

Following his involvement in Ireland’s Quilter Nations Series campaign and a recent hamstring injury, Cian Prendergast returns to captain Connacht for the first time since October’s narrow defeat at home to the Vodacom Bulls.

Behind the scrum, Josh Ioane comes back in at out-half after recovering from a groin injury, while Ireland star Bundee Aki starts at inside centre after a down week which saw him sit out the 52-0 EPCR Challenge Cup win over Black Lion.

Roscommon brothers Darragh and Niall Murray continue as the lock pairing, supporting the front row trio of Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, who has played 225 times for his home province, and Sam Illo.

In a positional switch, Seán O’Brien moves to openside flanker as the 90-times capped Prendergast occupies the blindside berth, and Paul Boyle, the hat-trick hero and stand-in skipper against the Georgians last week, will pack down again at number 8.

New Zealander Sam Gilbert will make his first URC start, wearing the number 15 jersey as he did against Black Lion when he kicked six conversions. Chay Mullins and Shayne Bolton, with three tries between them in the last two games, complete an unchanged back-three.

Ioane and Caolin Blade will direct operations from half-back, while Cathal Forde, who is set for his seventh start of the westerners’ season so far, shifts one position out to outside centre as he combines with the returning Aki.

Among the replacements is Denis Buckley who, if called upon, will equal Michael Swift’s 269 senior appearances for Connacht, putting him joint-second on the province’s all-time list, behind only John Muldoon, the current squad’s lineout and maul coach.

Ireland and British & Irish Lions prop Finlay Bealham is also on the bench having overcome the head injury he sustained against the Ospreys.

“Last week was pleasing for a number of reasons, but this is a different type of challenge and an important game in the context of the whole season,” commented head coach Lancaster.

“With Cian, Bundee, and Josh returning, we have three experienced players whose leadership will be key in games such as this one.

“I know from past experience that Rodney Parade is a tough place to go, so we have to produce an 80-minute performance.”

CONNACHT (v Dragons): Sam Gilbert; Chay Mullins, Cathal Forde, Bundee Aki, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade; Jordan Duggan, Dave Heffernan, Sam Illo, Darragh Murray, Niall Murray, Cian Prendergast (capt), Seán O’Brien, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Dylan Tierney-Martin, Denis Buckley, Finlay Bealham, Josh Murphy, Sean Jansen, Ben Murphy, Jack Carty, Hugh Gavin.