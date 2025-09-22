URC Introduces 20-Minute Red Card Trial For This Season

The trial is designed to protect player welfare, improve accuracy in key decisions, and ensure the game remains fair and competitive for players, teams and fans.

What is the 20-Minute Red Card?

If a player commits foul play that reaches the red card threshold but is not deliberate or ‘always illegal’, they will receive a 20-minute red card

The player is removed from the game and cannot return

After 20 minutes of playing time, the team may bring on an available replacement

Two yellow cards to the same player in one match will also equal a 20-minute red card

By contrast, permanent red cards will still apply where foul play is highly dangerous, intentional, or ‘always illegal’. In these cases, only the referee can make the decision and the player is sent off for the rest of the game and cannot be replaced.

Examples of 20-Minute Red Cards

A shoulder charge to the head with low danger or indirect contact

A tackle or in a ruck clear-out attempt where a player makes head contact despite a genuine attempt to wrap

High-danger foul play that is not deemed deliberate or always illegal

Examples of Permanent Red Cards

A shoulder charge to the head with high force and direct contact

Highly dangerous clear out directly onto or landing on an opponent’s lower limbs at a ruck

Punching, kicking, headbutts, verbal abuse or any form of violent conduct or acts of ‘thuggery’

How the Process Works in the URC

Each game will have four officials – a referee, two assistant referees and a television match official (TMO)

If foul play occurs:

The referee may consult with the TMO and issue a permanent red card for clear, intentional, high-danger incidents If the incident meets at least the yellow card threshold, the referee may show a yellow card with arms crossed above the head — signaling an off-field review

The player leaves the field for 10 minutes while the TMO reviews the footage

Within eight minutes of playing time, the TMO must review all relevant footage and recommend to the referee that the sanction should:

Remain a yellow card, or Be upgraded to a 20-minute red card

If upgraded, the referee makes the decision and shows a red card. The player cannot return, but a replacement is allowed after 20 minutes

The TMO cannot upgrade a yellow card to a permanent red card – only the referee can give a permanent red card

Why the Trial Matters