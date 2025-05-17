‘That Connection And Deep Purpose Was Huge For Us’ – Costello

Munster interim head coach Ian Costello said it took a ‘powerful blend’ to outplay Benetton in the second half on a night of high emotions at a sold-out Virgin Media Park.

After losing to the Vodacom Bulls and Cardiff in the previous two rounds, Munster needed a big finish to the regular season, and they pulled off back-to-back bonus point wins to extend their campaign into the BKT United Rugby Championship play-offs.

Following up on their 38-20 victory over provincial rivals Ulster, they overcame a half-time deficit to beat Benetton 30-21 thanks to a trio of second-half tries from Lee Barron, Thaakir Abrahams, and Josh Wycherley.

The result also means Munster will be playing Champions Cup rugby for the 31st straight year, and gave a winning Cork send-off to the retiring Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer, and Conor Murray who is leaving the province at the end of the season.

After passing their Italian test with a much sharper second half effort, Costello spoke about the squad’s collective will with the departing trio in mind, saying: “It means everything.

“I don’t know how to sum it up properly, but when you get a balance of having such a deep purpose, so much care for each other, and you go out in the second half and you can execute – it’s such an incredible blend.

“The performances the last couple of weeks were about showing how much we care for each other, how much we care for the lads who are leaving. In any sport that’s important, particularly rugby that is so physical.

“When you want to give every ounce of yourself to respect your team-mate who has given everything for the province for so long, that’s deep.

“That connection and deep purpose was huge for us the last few weeks. When you see it come together in the second half, it’s a powerful blend.”

Half-backs Jack Crowley and Craig Casey were hugely influential for Munster during the final round fixture, with Crowley scoring all of the hosts’ first-half points and kicking cleverly out of hand. His right boot helped to create the opening for Abrahams’ superb score out wide.

On the occasion of his 100th Munster appearance, Casey produced a player-of-the-match performance. His intelligent game management came to the fore after the break, as a 14-10 deficit was gradually turned into a 25-14 lead.

The 26-year-old scrum half also showed his place-kicking prowess with five points from the tee, including a cracking conversion from tight to the left touchline. He assumed the kicking duties as Crowley had to manage a rib injury.

Costello praised both players afterwards, and acknowledged Crowley’s ability to play through the pain barrier as the province were operating with a six-two bench split which had veteran scrum half Murray as the only back-up half-back.

“Jack is good. He injured his ribs, so it’s a question of managing pain. What a warrior (he was) tonight,” he said when asked about the condition of Crowley, who was replaced at out-half by Murray for the final five minutes.

“He was outstanding, and even when we were taking him off, he still wanted to stay on. (The injury) happened reasonably early. A massive testament to his character to stay on as long as he did.

“Credit to him, and he was complemented by Craig Casey, who took over some of the kicking duties. Those two are so important to the team, on and off the pitch. From a quality point of view tonight, they were excellent.”

Two recent arrivals have also made their mark for the 2023 URC champions. Hooker Barron was sprung from the bench and scored his first Munster try, via an early second-half lineout maul, and fellow loan signing Michael Milne made his third successive start at loosehead prop.

The front row pair joined from Leinster last month ahead of schedule, owing to injuries to Diarmuid Barron and Jeremy Loughman, and will make their moves permanent in the summer.

Costello commented: “Both players have been excellent. They’ve added to the depth of our squad, and the province have supported us bringing them in.

“They’ve made a massive addition. It’s turned out to be a massive addition for the last two games (against Ulster and Benetton).”

Having dealt with the immense pressure of the winner-takes-all scenario against Benetton, Munster are currently sitting sixth in the URC table, and will remain there unless the Scarlets upset the odds away to the Hollywoodbets Sharks today.

An away quarter-final trip awaits Costello’s side in two weeks’ time, and their destination could Durban, Glasgow, or Pretoria. Glasgow, who face Leinster at the Aviva Stadium tonight, currently occupy third place, but could be leapfrogged by the Sharks.

“That’s what real pressure looks like. We put ourselves in a position where we had to win two games so there’s a relief around getting the job done,” admitted Costello.

“There’s also a relief around us putting a performance out there that reflects where the group is at, and reflects on what it means to the group.

“It’s been a tough few months, and to see the lads get the reward over the last couple of weeks is really pleasing.

“A lot of emotions. Relief, mixed with being really proud of the team, of the staff, of the province, and what the supporters brought tonight, that was incredible.

“We’re going to enjoy a few days. I won’t lie, we need to take a breather and come down after it, and then have 10 to 12 days to build up to a quarter-final, wherever it might be.”