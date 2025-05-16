Seven Players To Leave Munster At End Of Season

Munster Rugby has confirmed that senior players Scott Buckley, Billy Burns, Patrick Campbell, Liam Coombes, Jack Daly , and Cian Hurley will depart the province at the end of the season.

Academy scrum half Jack Oliver has also completed his time at the province and is currently training with Glasgow Warriors.

A Munster Rugby statement added: “A big thanks to Scott, Billy, Patrick, Liam, Jack, Cian, and Jack for their contributions to Munster Rugby, and we wish them all the best for the future.

“Munster supporters will get the opportunity to show their appreciation to the departing players ahead of Munster v Benetton at Virgin Media Park tonight.”

Hooker Buckley, who is currently on loan at Ealing Trailfinders, scored three tries in 24 Munster appearances. After captaining CBC Cork to the Munster Schools Senior Cup title in 2019, he joined the Munster Academy in 2020.

He was one of 12 players to make their senior Munster debuts in the memorable EPCR Champions Cup win over Wasps in December 2021.

A player-of-the-match performance that day saw Buckley cross for his first Munster try. The 24-year-olf made nine appearances during the 2022/23 season, helping Munster to win the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Meanwhile, experienced out-half Burns joined Munster last summer and scored 28 points in 10 appearances for the province.

The seven-times capped Ireland international, who previously had an excellent six years at Ulster, made his Munster debut against Connacht in the season opener and guided his new team to a bonus point victory, kicking three conversions.

Currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, the 30-year-old’s final Munster appearance against Edinburgh in February saw him kick a last-minute conversion to earn a bonus point.

Back-three player Campbell scored four tries in 12 appearances for Munster since making his try-scoring debut against Wasps in December 2021.

Prior to joining the Academy, he helped PBC Cork reach the final of the curtailed 2020 Munster Schools Senior Cup. Also a very talented Gaelic footballer, he was a central figure in Cork’s 2019 All-Ireland Minor Championship-winning side.

Campbell won a Grand Slam with the Ireland Under-20s in 2022, and made his first URC start against Zebre the following October.

The 22-year-old has been unfortunate with injuries that have limited his involvement with the Munster senior team over the past two seasons.

Winger/centre Coombes has scored six tries in 19 Munster appearances since making a try-scoring debut against the Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in November 2017.

The Skibbereen RFC product won a Munster Schools Senior Cup with CBC Cork in 2017, and lined out for the Ireland Under-20s later that year.

Coombes scored two tries from outside centre in a memorable win at the Scarlets in October 2021. He also bagged a vital bonus point try against the Emirates Lions in January 2023, and ended the campaign with two tries in seven appearances as Munster lifted the URC trophy.

Meanwhile, flanker Daly has made 10 appearances for Munster after coming up through the ranks at Castleisland RFC.

A former Ireland Under-20 international, Daly joined the Munster Academy in 2018 and made his senior debut against Zebre at Thomond Park in 2020.

The 26-year-old has also represented Ireland in the Sevens code, making his debut in 2019. He made his Champions Cup bow against Toulouse in the 2022 quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium.

Daly has lined out for Garryowen in the Energia All-Ireland League, and has featured extensively for Munster ‘A’, captaining the team on a number of occasions.

Flanker/lock Hurley made five appearances for Munster after coming up through the ranks of Clonakilty RFC and CBC Cork.

He made his senior debut as a starter at the age of 20 against Benetton in March 2021. Paired with Tom Ahern (21) in the second row, they became the youngest starting second row combination for Munster in the professional era.

Hurley played a further four senior games for Munster in 2022/23, including an appearance in the historic victory over South Africa ‘A’ at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The 25-year-old has been unfortunate with injuries that have limited his involvement with the Munstermen over the past two seasons.

Lastly, Oliver departs after three years in the Munster Academy. A Garryowen clubman and former Castletroy College student, he started the 2021/22 season by captaining the Munster Under-19s.

The 22-year-old half-back has featured regularly for Garryowen in the Energia All-Ireland League, and lined out for the Ireland Under-20s in 2023.

He was a try scorer on his first Munster start in the pre-season match against Gloucester last September.