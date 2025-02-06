Munster Announce Signing Of Centre Kelly

Munster Rugby and the IRFU have confirmed the signing of exciting young centre Dan Kelly from Leicester Tigers. He will join the province ahead of the 2025/26 season, on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old Kelly, who qualifies for Ireland through his grandparents, played alongside Tom Ahern and Jack Crowley for the Ireland Under-20 Men’s team in 2020.

The trio helped the Ireland U-20s win the Triple Crown that season before the U-20 Men’s Six Nations Championship was suspended after three rounds due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A midfielder capable of playing at inside and outside centre, Kelly was born in Manchester and joined the Sale Sharks Academy at the age of 16 in 2017.

He spent two years at Sale and earned a scholarship at Loughborough University where he played in their National League squad.

After impressing for the Ireland U-20s as an 18-year-old, he joined Leicester Tigers in 2020 and made his Gallagher Premiership debut against Gloucester at the age of 19.

The 2020/21 season saw Kelly, who has scored 10 tries in 88 appearances for Tigers, establish himself as a key member of their squad, touching down twice in 17 matches and playing in the EPCR Challenge Cup final.

He earned one senior cap for England against Canada in 2021, and played an integral role in Leicester’s Premiership title-winning campaign in 2021/22, making 23 appearances over the season.

Continuing his strong run of form at club level, Kelly was included in the England squad for the 2023 Guinness Men’s Six Nations, but missed out due to injury.