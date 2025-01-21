Soper Set For New Development Role At Ulster

Soper will focus on maximising the development of senior players, in addition to driving the successful transition of Academy talent into the Ulster Men’s senior team.

The position will also see him work alongside coaches across the domestic game, helping to drive player development in Ulster’s clubs and schools.

The New Zealander joined the Ulster senior Men’s coaching team ahead of the 2018/19 season, initially as skills coach before becoming an assistant coach.

Soper has a background of developing talent after coaching success at club level with Ballynahinch RFC and Banbridge RFC, and leading Royal Belfast Academical Institution to three Danske Bank Ulster Schools Senior Cup titles in a row between 2015 and 2017.

The 48-year-old took temporary charge of the Ulstermen before the appointment of Richie Murphy as the province’s interim head coach in 2023.

Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said; “This new position is a key part of our high-performance strategy going forward, as it’s vital that our standout players reach their maximum potential to compete at the highest level.

“Dan’s new role will also be important in supporting our network of domestic coaches throughout the province in clubs and schools.

“With his experience in the schools game and passion for nurturing exciting talent, he will play a key part in building upon further opportunities and collaboration for the betterment of rugby across the province.

“Our focus is to have a steady pipeline of players coming through who can compete technically, tactically and physically with the demands of the modern game, and Dan is fully aligned to achieving this goal.”

Speaking about his new position for next season, Soper commented: “The role will be really focused around the individual development of all the players in the squad, looking at their individual development programmes but the most focus will go on the guys at the younger end of the senior squad.

“Particularly the guys who are just coming out of the Academy into professional senior rugby for the first time. Just helping with their transition into the professional game and making sure that we continue to develop those young guys.

“There’s a great job that goes on in the Academy in terms of individual development, so we’ve got to make sure that we continue that when they move on into the senior squad.”

He added: “We have a lot of players coming out of the club and school pathway – there’s a great deal of work going on out there – and we need to make sure that we’re developing and realising as much potential as we can in those athletes.

“Part of this job is tied very much with Bryn’s strategic three-year plan in making sure that those players that are maybe 19, 20 at the moment, that in three years’ time they’re a core part of our senior group.”