HSBC SVNS Series Rolls Into Cape Town This Weekend

After last weekend’s opening leg in Dubai, our Ireland Sevens teams, sponsored by TritonLake, are back in action in Cape Town on Saturday for the second tournament of the HSBC SVNS Series .

The 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams will play a slightly altered competition format this weekend at Cape Town Stadium.

Teams have been split into four groups of three, with the four group winners progressing straight to the semi-finals. The second-placed teams will enter the fifth-eighth place playoffs, with those in third fighting it out for ninth-12th places.

This format is intended to protect player welfare and will therefore be in place for this weekend in Cape Town and then Singapore, the two SVNS tournaments that are played the weekend after a previous event.

Ireland Men have been paired in Pool C alongside Argentina and hosts South Africa, while Ireland Women will battle it out with Spain and France in Pool C. You can watch all the action live on RugbyPass TV.

Unfortunately, a number of Ireland Sevens players have been ruled out of this weekend’s tournament in Cape Town having received medical treatment for a bacterial infection this week.

Affected players have received the highest standard of medical care and attention from the IRFU medical team, tournament medical team and local health services.

Team news will be confirmed on Saturday morning.