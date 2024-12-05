Dave Fagan – RIP

The IRFU and Leinster Rugby are saddened to learn of the passing of Dave Fagan after a short illness.

A Strength & Conditioning Coach with Leinster and Irish Rugby over 27 years, Dave joined the Leinster Branch in 1995 where he worked with the Men’s Senior Team for many seasons before his role evolved to focus on the Academy and sub-Academy pathway systems.

A former shot putt Coach who worked with Team Ireland at the Olympic Games in Barcelona in 1992 and again in Beijing in 2008, he also worked with many other athletes from different sports including Gaelic games.

To his family and his wide circle of friends, we offer our condolences on his passing. We are thinking especially of his wife Pam, children Shauna, Ciaran and Eoin and his grandson Finn during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.